Preparations underway for the 88th annual Punahou Carnival

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Punahou School invites people of all ages to visit the Punahou Carnival on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 11:00 am-11:00 pm each day, for two days of family fun.

This year’s Carnival theme is “Music Through the Ages: A Chart-Topping Carnival.”

Fresh maladadas, mango chutney, kiddie games, E.K. Fernandez rides, White Elephant treasures and live musical entertainment are among the many draws for the annual Carnival, which dates back to 1932.

Admission to the Punahou Carnival is free, and scrip will be available for purchase throughout the Carnival grounds.

Similar to last year, E.K. Fernandez will utilize a Fun Pass for its rides, games and food.

Parking is available on campus on a first-come, first-served basis.

Paid parking is generally available at nearby community institutions.

Proceeds from the two-day event will help to support the nearly 700 students at Punahou School who benefit from the School’s need-based financial aid program.

For more Carnival information, go to www.punahou.edu/carnival.