Premier Restoration Hawaii, Villa on Eaton Square donates 35 bicycles to Kalihi community health organization KVIBE

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bicycles were donated to children on Thursday, Jan. 14.

About 35 bicycles were donated to the Kalihi Valley Instructional Bike Exchange also known as KVIBE.

The general manager of Villa on Eaton Square, John Pampalone, collected abandoned bikes for over a year. Premier Restoration Hawaii used its company vehicle to drive all the bikes to KVIBE.

The PRH crew were greeted by a dozen keiki ready to get to work on bicycle restorations.

KVIBE’s program gives young people an opportunity to earn a bike by learning how to fix and maintain the bike, as well as volunteer.