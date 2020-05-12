Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic

Pregnant monk seal dies on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean wildlife officials are investigating the death of a pregnant monk seal on Kauai.

R313 was found dead at Haena Beach on April 25.

She was first identified on Kauai in 2009.

Officials believe she was at least 15 years old.

A necropsy will be done on her and her fetus to determine her cause of death.

This is the second monk seal death in a week.

Just a day prior, well known monk seal Honey Girl was found dead in Windward Oahu.

