HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents looking for summer plans won’t need to travel to Paris to experience Oscar-Claude Monet’s most famous works.

Beginning June 15, “Beyond Monet: An Immersive Experience” is taking over the Hawaii Convention Center for a limited run, and you can get your pre-sale tickets now.

Those who attended “Beyond Van Gogh” last year will receive both pre-sale early access and 10% off their tickets. They should’ve gotten an email with the 10% off code, which is only available to use until March 16. To unlock pre-sale early access tickets, use the code BEYOND.

“Beyond Monet” breathes new life into over 400 artworks by the French impressionist painter. His iconic waterlilies and dreamy, pastel-hued paints are showcased in a three-part, multi-sensory experience that combines music, sound effects and projection.

The exhibit runs through July 31 and will be coming to Hawaii in Summer 2022. Click here for details.

Click here to see a sneak peek of the exhibit.

The pre-sale discount is not valid on VIP or group tickets. It also cannot be retroactively applied to completed purchases.