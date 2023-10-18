HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shopping for gifts can sometimes be fun; but other times, it can be daunting.

There are far more bad gifts out there than good ones. And the perfect gift is oftentimes illusive.

While there are some gifts like logo mugs, clothing or kitchen supplies that simply are too mundane or personal to buy for someone else.

But while this is a rule of thumb, rules are meant to be broken, especially when you can make that gift extraordinary.

And with 89% of Millennials and 73% Generation Zs cooking at home rather than eating out, good quality kitchen appliances and accessories make the perfect gift to help them with their creative culinary endeavors.

Teflon-free bread makers/machines

A bread maker is a gift that will last for a long time.

The Beem 5-in-1 Bread Maker offers pans made with ceramic Biolon, non-stick coating that is PFOA- and PTFE-free.

Teflon-free rice cookers

Rice cookers are a part of life in Hawaii, but PFAS don’t need to be.

The Aroma Housewares Select Stainless Rice Cooker & Warmer offers a coating free pan and a compact design.

Freestanding mixers

Mixers are an excellent way to explore baking skills; and since 76% of Millennials and 53% Generation Zs bake at home, it’s a good idea to help them further those skills.

The Breville Bakery Chef freestanding mixer has 550 watts of power and offers a 4-quart stainless steel bowl, a 5-quart glass bowl, a double-sided scraper beater, a standard flat beater, a dough hook, a wire whisk, a pouring shield and a spatula.

Juicers

Juicing has become a pretty universal thing to consume. But not all juicers are created equally.

The Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer offers a self-feeding hopper design.

So, there you have it. Lots of fun options for the person in your life who likes to cook and/or bake. It’ll be good to have some fresh baked cookies made for you.