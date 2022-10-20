HONOLULU (KHON2) — Who is really in charge of rebuilding Aloha Stadium? It depends on whom you ask. A war of words continues between lawmakers, the governor and various state agencies and boards after the governor abruptly stopped redevelopment last month.

At today’s Stadium Authority meeting, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director Mike McCartney gave this update after what he said was a four-hour meeting with the governor and stakeholders yesterday: “We’re working on some of the commitments I made to get back to everybody about a timeline, and about working on the MOU (memorandum of understanding), and also looking at multiple paths to success on this. But it’s a little early for me to share anything more except think we had a good meeting yesterday and we’re moving forward.”

That’s after a new law last session moved the Stadium Authority to DBEDT from DAGS for administration and made the DBEDT director a voting member of the authority, but not — lawmakers said — the decider.

“Mr. McCartney erroneously believes the interpretation of that law is putting him and DBEDT in charge of the program,” Sen. Glenn Wakai testified at the meeting, “and that was never the legislative intent. It was always to have the Stadium Authority as a sole driver and developer of this particular project.”

Wakai pointed to a letter from the attorney general affirming the Stadium Authority controls the land, but that same letter said DBEDT has all $350 million of the rebuilding money though, and without an agreement, nothing can be put up regardless.

“All of this talk about going in a new direction, with perhaps UH or some other entity taking the project downfield, that cannot happen without the Stadium Authority’s agreement,” Wakai said.

The governor addressed the tug-of-war later in the day.

“I did not see that (AG) opinion,” Gov. David Ige said, “but I do know that there is no appropriation for a public-private partnership for a stadium, period. So it would be interesting to see what the Stadium Authority would authorize because they cannot proceed with a procurement without an appropriation, period.”

So what about the University of Hawaii? UH President David Lassner touched on stadiums — both in Salt Lake and Manoa — at a separate Board of Regents meeting today.

Lassner explained why he was at a private meeting with the governor and the Stadium Authority board recently.

“I wasn’t showing up in some special capacity to be asked to do something or demand to do something,” Lassner said. “We are actively monitoring the status of the project. We’re in touch with parties who are clearly all over the map on this thing. At this time, we have no formal role, other than in my capacity as a non-voting ex-officio member of the Stadium Authority.”

Meanwhile UH is taking action to increase the capacity of T.C. Ching Field to at least 15,000 seats and take the old jumbotron from Aloha Stadium. They’ll also relocate the track and could enable the Rainbow Wahine soccer team to come back to campus.

“This was and still is the only action that is under our control to provide a venue where we can play football that will allow us to maintain our Division One FBS status,” Lassner said.