HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are asking Big Island residents to conserve energy from 5 to 9 p.m. for the next few days.

Officials said the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy Partners is unavailable, which prompted the request.

Wind resources are expected to be low, adding to the need to conserve.

The utility said by conserving energy they hope to prevent the need to initiate rolling, 30-minute outages.

Customers can check HELCO’s Twitter page for updates.