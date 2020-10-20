Power outages could continue on Kaua’i after issues with generating units reported

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 8, residents in the Poʻipū region of Kauai heard emergency sirens that are usually reserved for weather emergencies.

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) and the Department of Transportation (HIDOT) are warning motorists to be aware of possible rolling power outages that may impact traffic signals. The power outages come after KIUC found an unexpected lack of availability across several generating units.

KIUC warned of possible continued outages if the company goes through with implementing intentional rolling power outages to manage the temporary reduced generation capacity. Repairs to generators at Kapaia Power Station and Port Allen are already reportedly underway.

Residents on Kaua’i are also urged to conserve energy and practice voluntary load reductions to help manage the limited capacity.

“On a normal sunny day, we probably wouldn’t need to take these actions,” stated KIUC’s Chief of Operations Brad Rockwell. “We could run comfortably on our solar resources during the day and count on stored solar to get us through the evening peak. However, due to today’s weather conditions, our solar facilities aren’t producing adequately to cover the load and aren’t storing enough energy to supply us through the evening.”

KIUC adds that residents could expect to experience rolling outages in 30-minute increments. The company adds that due to changing operational conditions and member security concerns, a rolling outage schedule would not be published ahead of time.

HIDOT says that all motorists should treat any non-operational signal they see as an all-way stop.

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about continued power outages on Kaua’i. KIUC has yet to confirm if it plans to implement rolling power outages. The story has been corrected.

