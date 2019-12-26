Power outages on Christmas day affecting dozens of families

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The windy and rainy Christmas weather also caused major power outages all over Oahu. Thousands of residents all over the island had to spend Christmas in the dark.

Kaneohe had one of the biggest outages, with over 10,000 customers out of power this afternoon. Even stop lights on Kahekili Highway were not working.

Instead of spending Christmas at home, some had to make alternate plans for Christmas because of the outage, and spend it at another family member’s house.

“We’re going to drive out to our brother in laws at Mililani, they have power, so a little inconvenient but still the family is the most important thing,” said Jeff Camara, a Kaneohe resident.

Without power, people were unable to cook or store food, so they headed to the grocery store.

“I’m going to buy food here because there’s no electricity all over so we’ll just have a christmas day here in Kaneohe with some barbeque,” said another resident, Tami Wilcox.

According to the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) outage map, some areas are not expecting to have power restored until 5:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

Dozens headed to the few stores open to plan for the outage potentially lasting throughout tonight.

“We made sure we had flashlights, candles all ready, use our emergency kit,” said Camara.

HECO said some areas won’t be able to get their power back until tomorrow because more work will be needed to fix any damage, like replacing equipment or poles.

However, some families didn’t let the outage dim their Christmas spirits.

“We brought our generators over to help power the house,” said Hina Antone, visiting her sister’s house in Kaneohe for Christmas. “My nephew decided to put up the string Christmas lights, and it worked out.”

They were one of the lucky ones who had gotten their power restored before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“It doesn’t matter if we have electricity. We just keep on going and having fun,” said Antone.

HECO said they will continue to work throughout Christmas night to restore power to areas still affected.

They say power may return sooner than the estimated restoration time shown on the outage map. For a link to the outage map and to see what areas are still affected, you can visit this website.