HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are two power outages on Oahu.

More than 2,400 customers are without power in Honolulu.

The outage is at the Airport, Iwilei, Kalihi, Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha, Mapunapuna, Moanalua, Palama, and in Salt Lake.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

There is another outage in Central Oahu impacting 1,924 customers in Kunia, Mililani, Waikele, Waipahu, and Waikele.

HECO has not determined the cause of the outages.