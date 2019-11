HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a power outage in Wailua Houselots, Wailua Homesteads and some on Olohena Road due to weather conditions according to KIUC (Kauai Island Utility Cooperative).

There is also an outage in Lawai.

KIUC is working to restore power and anticipate there may be scattered outages due to weather throughout the day.

KIUC members are advised to monitor KIUC’s Facebook page and local media for the latest information on outages.