HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to several power outages in the downtown Honolulu, Iwilei, Kalihi, Kapalama, Liliha, Nuuanu, Palama and Punchbowl areas on Friday, Feb. 12.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Approximately, 1,561 HECO customers are without power.

The outages were first reported at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

No further details are available at this time.