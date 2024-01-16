HONOLULU (KHON2) — The turn Lane from Ala Moana Blvd. onto Atkinson Dr. (Mauka) and Ala Moana Blvd. (WB) into Beach Park is closed.

City officials said the closure is due to a power outage.

Hawaiian Electric says about 1235 customers are without power in the Ala Moana area.

First responders are investigating.

HECO also reported outages in Haleiwa and Kaneohe.

As of around 11:45 a.m., Kaneohe had approximately 4,040 customers without power and Haleiwa had around 1510 customers without power.

HECO added crews are at the scene to repair.

They said additional traffic lights in the area are affected as well due to the power outage.