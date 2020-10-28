Power outage reported in Salt Lake area

SALT LAKE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric reported an estimated 2,260 customers in the Salt Lake area lost power Monday evening.

First responders are onsite and an investigation is underway.

No additional information is available at this time.

