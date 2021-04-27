Power outage prompts weeklong distance learning for Lānaʻi High & Elementary School students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to a power outage, Lānaʻi High & Elementary School (LHES) students will continue full distance learning through the end of the week.

School officials said the power outage was caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment.

The Department of Education is working with Maui Electric Co. and the state Department of Accounting and General Services to complete repairs.

Pūlama Lāna‘i has provided a refrigerated container to store food items while the school’s cafeteria is impacted by the outage. It will preserve existing perishables and incoming food shipments.

The school is working on meal service options for students while grab-and-go remains on hold.