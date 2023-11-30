HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company has reported a power outage on Oʻahu’s North Shore.

According to HECO, there are 1,276 households being impacted by this outage.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It was reported to have begun at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30.

HECO said they estimate that the power will be back in operation for those households by 1 p.m.

These are the areas being impacted by the power outage:

Haleʻiwa.

Helemano.

Keana Point.

Mokuleia.

Waialua.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

You can click here to report a power outage in your area.

If you experience a power outage, HECO said to contact them immediately.