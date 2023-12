HONOLULU (KHON2) — An outage in the Waipahu area has affected 1,401 customer in the area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The outage began at 7:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Hawaiian Electric’s social media, they have a unit responding, and power restoration is estimated to happen at 9:30 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Affected areas include Palisades, Pearl City, Waiawa, Waikele, Waipahu an Waipio.