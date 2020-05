Courtesy: Nicholas Kaio

UPDATE: Power restored to the Pukalani and Makawao area after lines were deenergized to ensure safe response to situation along Makawao Avenue.

Report of a male at the top of an electric pole in Pukalani and the Makawao area.

The Maui Police Department has requested to deenergize lines along Makawao Avenue.

Makawao Avenue is closed between Baldwin Avenue and Maha Road.