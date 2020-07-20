Power outage in Makiki due to car crash

MAKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Electric Company reported a power outage Monday due to a car crash in Makiki.
HECO reported at 12:30 p.m. that 770 customers were without power. At 1:30 p.m. about five customers are expected to remain without power until repairs are completed.
HECO crews are on scene and responding to the outage.
