Power outage in Makiki due to car crash

MAKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Electric Company reported a power outage Monday due to a car crash in Makiki.

HECO reported at 12:30 p.m. that 770 customers were without power. At 1:30 p.m. about five customers are expected to remain without power until repairs are completed.

HECO crews are on scene and responding to the outage.

