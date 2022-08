HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, over a thousand customers are without power in the Kalihi area.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 4:30 p.m. customers lost power, reported HECO.

HECO said first responders are currently investigating.

Cities affected are Iwilei, Kalihi, Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Palama.

According to HECO, around 5:30 p.m. power was restored.