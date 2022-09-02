HONOLULU (KHON2) — Approximately 2,970 customers are without power in the Aina Haina area, according to the Hawaiian Electric Company.

Police are directing traffic in areas where the traffic lights are out.

HECO announced the outage just before 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

HECO crews are in the field now investigating the cause. Though there’s a brush fire also happening in the area, they’re not sure if it’s related to the outage.