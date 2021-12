HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Hawaiian Electric (HE) outage map reported 2632 Ewa Beach residents were affected by a power outage that happened around 3:30 a.m.

HEC said the estimated restoration time is approximately 7:30 a.m. The communities most affected by the power outage include Ewa, Ewa Beach and Honouliuli.

