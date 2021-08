PEPEEKO, Hawaiii (KHON2) — About 1,770 customers are without power on the Big Island in the Pepeekeo and Honokaa area.

The outage started around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.

Hawaiian Electric crews are responding.

The cause of the outage is unknown.