HONOLULU (KHON2) — The lanes are closed on Kapiolani Boulevard at University Avenue in both directions due to an electrical outage. The left turn lanes are closed.

There are about 1,235 HECO customers without power in Ala Moana, Kakaako, Lower Punchbowl, Makiki, Manoa, McCully, Moiliili, Tantalus and Waikiki, according to the Hawaiian Electric Company outage map as of 3 p.m.

The outage started around 1:15 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Earlier in the day 1,630 HECO customers were without power in Kaimuki and Moiliili. HECO said an umbrella was caught in a line.