HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage on the windward side impacted 2,440 HECO customers.

The outage started around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

The people without power are in Kailua and Waimanalo.

According to the outage map on the HECO website, power is expected to be restored around 2 p.m.

It is unknown what caused the outage.