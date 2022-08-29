HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol will be closed Monday after a severe power outage.

“During this closure, all legislative offices will remain operational, and staff will work remotely. Senate and House leadership is working closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) to determine the exact cause of the outage and will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.” Statement from Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi, House Speaker Scott Saiki

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.