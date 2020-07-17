Power outage closes Honolulu District Court building

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu District Court is closed due to a power outage on Friday, July 17.

The building with the court is called Kauikeaouli Hale, and it is located at 1111 Alakea.

The building also has some Circuit and Family Court offices.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald said filing items due on July 17 can be filed on Monday, July 20, and all documents due to have been filed shall be deemed to have been filed timely.

Court dates will be rescheduled.

If you have questions about your Circuit or Family court case, call the division.

Judge John M. Tonaki – 808-538-5053

Judge Lisa W. Cataldo – 808-538-5119

Judge Ronald G. Johnson – 808-538-5170

First Circuit Court 18th Division, Courtroom 8C – 808-538-5311

Family Court Judges – 808-538-5196

If you have general questions, call 808-538-5629.

