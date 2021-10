HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, approximately at 7:24 a.m., 654 residents were without power near Hawaii Kai on Oahu.

Other affected areas include Aina Haina, Hawaii Loa Ridge, Kuliouou, Niu Valley, and Wailupe.

Hawaiian Electric Company said the estimated power restoration time is around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

For more information, visit HECO’s power outage map.