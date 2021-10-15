Power outage affects over 400 customers near Salt Lake and Barber’s Point

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Early Friday morning, over 400 customers were without power on the westside and southside of Oahu.

Residents on the westside reported a power outage near Barbers Point, Kalaeloa, Kapolei, Ko Olina, and Makakilo at around 4:02 a.m. Residents living near the airport, or in Aliamanu, Foster Village, Iwilei, Kalihi, Liliha, Mapunapuna, Palama and Salt Lake reported a power outage around 3:56 a.m. on Oct. 15,

Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is working to fix the outages and estimate a restoration of power on the westside by 6:00 a.m. Meanwhile, HECO does not have an estimated time on when power will be restored for those living near the southside of Oahu.

