HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Electric Company crews are responding to a power outage in the Ewa Beach and Honouliuli areas. An estimated 1,631 customers have been reportedly affected.

It is unclear whether the power outage is whether related. On Monday, a strong cold front left many HECO customers without power across Oahu and in parts of Maui County and Hawaii Island.