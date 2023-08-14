HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian electric said they have restored power to about 80 percent of West Maui residents, but about two thousand customers remain in the dark.

Tonight, the state energy committee chair says more needs to be done to harden Hawaii’s grids against natural disasters.

HECO said 400 poles are still damaged or destroyed in West Maui, 300 out of 575 transformers visibly damaged.

Power is still being restored in some areas of West Maui.

“The Lahaina substation was destroyed,” according to HECO President & CEO Shelee Kimura.

Questions remain about what started the fire with no answers yet.

“We will be doing our own investigation, the state will be doing an investigation we will cooperate fully with that, we all believe it’s important to understand what happened,” Kimura added.

Residents without power and cell service were left in the dark as the firestorm swept through Tuesday evening.

Officials defended the power being left on.

“You want notifications, or you want the power shut off? You don’t get it both ways,” said Maui Police Department Chief John Pelletier.

Moving forward, many want to see the grids hardened against wildfire

“Which can include undergrounding the utilities or just reinforcing and replacing the poles,” said Rep Nicole Lowen, (D) House Energy & Environmental Protection Committee Chair.

HECO said that overhead lines are more vulnerable to adverse weather conditions like the 80 mile-per-hour gusts, while underground lines are more vulnerable to water, termites, vermin, as well as construction dig-ins.

About 40% of HECO’s 3,000 miles of lines are underground, an expensive process but the inflation reduction act has federal funds available.

“It’s just tough to have to learn these lessons in such a hard way. But I think every utility should have a plan of action of what to do when we have conditions like this,” added Lowen.