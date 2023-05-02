HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Walls, formerly known as POW! WOW!, is heading to Kalihi for the 11th annual festival in Hawaii bringing new artwork the community.

The organization was first established in Hawaii in 2011 and has grown worldwide.

World Wide Walls hosts gallery shows, lecture series, art and music schools, mural projects and live art installations from spots all over the world.

What used to be in Kakaako every February, is now moving to Kalihi and the Palama district where there is low-income and public housing.

Ken Nishimura, an artist who has been participating in the festival since 2013, said, “Its basically a mural program that serves as a beautification program for this community of Kakaako, and now they’re bringing that artistry over into Kalihi. They’re going to be beautifying that district.”

Jasper Wong, creator and lead director of World Wide Walls, teaches art classes at Palama Settlement and saw the need of support in this community.

The festival will be held from May 8 through May 14 with artists painting over 70 new murals in six main locations.

Locations of murals:

Palama Settlement

Farrington High School

Bishop Museum

Kalihi Kai Elementary

Kalihi Uka Elementary

Dillingham Plaza

Nishimura told KHON what he plans on painting at Kalihi Kai Elementary with the title of his mural “Lanakila,” meaning victory or to overcome.

My piece is for the kids and it’s basically an affirmation message put into a really cool format.” Ken Nishimura

Nishimura describes his piece as a shaka with Hawaiian words within the shaka to create positive affirmations. There will be other shakas surrounding the middle one, which is the focus.

The background of Nishimura’s mural will be camouflage. “The camouflage represents the war and conflict you have within yourself to challenge yourself to be better in life,” said Nishimura.

For more information on World Wide Walls click here.