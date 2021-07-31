POW! WOW! artists put their artistic touch on Meadow Gold trucks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Meadow gold trucks got a makeover recently.

The long-time local company teamed up with POW! WOW! artists to paint 10 delivery trucks on the Big Island and Oahu.

The artists took inspiration from the brand’s classic Lani Moo mascot for their modern look.

Meadow Gold says the partnership made sense.

It’s part of their mission to support the local communities.

Some of the artists said it was fun for them too because they remember drinking Meadow Gold milk when they were kids.