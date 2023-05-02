HONOLULU (KHON2) — What started out as inspiration from his mother turned into a career of bringing awareness to the youth of Hawaii.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Artist Ken Nishimura said his mother used to be a designer and he would watch her draw patterns and designs. Doodling was the start but when hip hop culture came into play, that is when he gravitated to the arts.

Nishimura said he painted his first piece at the age of 13 and that lead to his career past high school.

I traveled a lot to New York and L.A. to learn about the writing scene and the writing culture as well as hip hop history.” Ken Nishimura

The turning point in his life was when he became a caregiver for his mother. “I basically stopped my career for a little over ten years … so, when she passed, I decided I wanted to do something that would honor her,” Nishimura said.

Thats when he started to work for nonprofits giving his time to paint, not thinking of a company or business at the time.

It was the energy given back to him, in terms of appreciation and how effective it was in the community, that made him realize his new direction of his artwork.

“I do have some self-expression as well, but when it comes to public murals, I always think about the community first,” said Nishimura.

Through his foundation learning he was able to start his company called Keep It Flowing, which Nishimura said, “is a community-based art company that really focuses on creating awareness through art.”

The company has worked with numerous state, city and county, and nonprofit organizations to bring awareness to vaping, alcohol and drug prevention.

The company has a little over 30 murals statewide.

The projects that are on school grounds were all collaborative efforts with the students who got to learn about art as well as what the art piece is bringing awareness to. Nishimura said it is really important for the students to be engaged because they will take ownership of the mural.

Nishimura said he just finished a collaborative piece about vaping prevention with Waipahu Elementary School.

“Just to see the kids get engaged is really what it’s all about for me.” Ken Nishimura

Providing as much education about art and prevention as possible is what Nishimura said he tries to do as he is a part of prevention coalitions in Hawaii.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To see more murals by Keep It Flowing click here.