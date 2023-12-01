HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service canceled the flash flood watch for the state on Friday afternoon.

East Maui saw the most impacts from the Kona low this week with landslides, swollen streams, and flooding along Hana Highway, but no major damage was reported.



On Friday, Maui County said Piilani Highway between Ulupalakua and Nuu was still closed due to the road being washed out by heavy rain.



City and state crews continued to remove debris from Hana Highway on Friday.

“Right now with this lull in the storm, our staff is taking a look at the system, seeing where we have our normal rock slides and seeing where we have our normal potholes and addressing them now to ensure that if more rain comes, we’ll be ready for it,” explained Hawaii Department of Transportation director Ed Sniffen.

No major flooding was reported on Oahu, but heavy rains did lead to potholes forming, or losing its patching, across the island.

The city and county of Honolulu said last week they had 11 pothole requests by phone and online. This week, they received 24 phone calls, and 29 internet pothole requests. The majoirty of calls for potholes came from Honolulu (26), followed by Kailua/Kaneohe (15), Pearl City/Wahiawa (11), and Laie (1).

The state said it received 16 pothole complaint requests on its Oahu roads, which is six more than the week before the storm.

One car repairman said drivers need to be mindful of where potholes are, and pay attention because hitting one can do serious damage.

“You’re going to start hitting them now this time a year, because the potholes are a lot harder to see with the water covering them,” said K&Y Auto Service owner Frank Young.

He said he had damage to his strut after hitting a big pothole in the Hawaii Kai area and he was only going five miles per hour.

“Depending on the size and how you hit the pot hole you could do some significant damage,” he said.

The state has been doing major repaving projects across the state and has been using new material which is meant to last much longer than the asphalt used in the past.

“In the areas that we have reconstructed, especially since 2019, the pavement held up really, really well, because we’ve been using a lot better technologies and newer materials,” explained Sniffen on how the newer paved roads handled during the heavy rains.

“We don’t just pull off the surface pavement and put down a new area of pavement, we now reconstruct all of the base in those areas to ensure that we have a strong structural platform to support our pavement out there, and we’ve been using better materials instead of using our normal Mix IV we went to stone matrix asphalt and polymer-modified asphalt that’s been proven to give us a 25 to 30 year life rather than the seven to 10 years that we were getting from the previous type of pavement that we’ve been using,” Sniffen said.

He warns drivers that patchwork is just a Band-Aid on a much larger future fix, so be mindful of where potholes are if it’s your normal commute because rains could expose them again down the line until the road is completely repaved.

“When we patch potholes, those potholes are formed because that structural layer below the surface failed,” he explained. ” So anything we put in on top is going to fail as well. The pothole filling we’re doing is just a Band-Aid fix until we can get up there to reconstruct that whole system. Once we reconstruct the base and put in our new asphalt, we know it’s going to last us that 25 to 30 years that we all want.”

If your car is damaged by hitting a pothole, find out if its a city or state road, take photos of the pothole and your car and note where it happened to file a complaint.

As for the other islands, Hawaii County said Honokaa, Piihonua and Papaikou Gym were closed on Friday and will likely reopen on Saturday.

Hawaii Civil Defense is asking residents who have flood damage to call them or go to their website to report any damage.

Maui officials said the mitigation tools they put in place to prevent ash runoff in Lahaina from reaching storm drains worked.