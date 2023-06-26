HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pothole is causing problems for drivers on a busy Makiki roadway. But they’re getting help from an unlikely source.

Most drivers coming off the H-1 Freeway westbound on the Lunalilo exit wind up going through the intersection of Lunalilo and Piikoi Streets. That’s where drivers wind up going through a pothole that’s hard to avoid.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“I’ve hit it a couple of times actually,” said Honolulu resident Jason Shin.

“How bad is it for your car?” KHON2.com asked.

“I have a lower car so it’s really not good. My suspension gets pretty messed up,” said Shin.

“It was jarring, it was a pretty significant pothole. I don’t know how I missed it visually, but my wheel definitely took it,” said Makiki resident Nicole Barnes.

“It made that bump, I don’t know if underneath my car will fall apart honestly,” said Kaimuki resident Edith Ho.

Some have managed to avoid it, thanks to Dolphin, a homeless man who sits on the corner with a sign letting people know there’s a pothole a few feet away. He said he made the sign because he saw too many close calls already.

“I saw someone fly off the back of the truck and one guy went ‘woo'” he said.

For a lot of drivers, by the time they see the pothole, it’s usually too late to swerve away from it, so that sign has come in pretty handy.

Dolphin said drivers are grateful and have shown their appreciation.

“Get plenty of people. They tell me ‘thank you for the heads up’ they give me 20 bucks,” he said.

Some have been really generous.

“She never had bills on her. She said I’ll come next time, she came back, gave me $100 bill,” said Dolphin.

Drivers said they’re seeing too many potholes. Lunalilo is a state road. After we reached out to the Department of Transportation, a spokesperson told us it will be fixed by the end of the week. Drivers are hoping it gets done before something really bad happens.

“It’s dangerous, I don’t like, it I’m old already. I’m not joking, I am old and you know, I love life,” said Ho.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Drivers are asked to report potholes immediately. To find out how you can report them, click here.