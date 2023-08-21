MAUI(KHON2) — More than 2100 acres of Lahaina is blanketed in fine, blackish-gray soot.

Steve Calanog, the Maui wildfire incident commander for the Environmental Protection Agency said the ash is one of their primary concerns given the age of the community.

“We would presume that there’s going to be some parts of the destroyed community, asbestos, lead and arsenic and potentially other metals in the ash that can be blown into the ocean, and also to impact the potential risk to the responders that are downwind,” Calanog explained.

He added that Lahaina’s proximity to ocean is especially worrisome.

“The amount of ash and the prevailing Leeward winds, that as we all know, pick up in the afternoon, there’s the potential that ash will continue to be dispersed across the impacted community and into the ocean.”

Calanog said in his 15 years working with the EPA in areas devastated by fires, the Lahaina fire poses a unique challenge because of the number of casualties and the historic significance of the town.

He said they’ve already started testing the air quality.

“Currently, we are beginning the baseline air sampling, both in around Lahaina and up in the KU, Olinda Linda fire impacted area,” he said. “We’re sampling for asbestos, lead, arsenic, other metals that may be present in the ash.”

Once the search and recovery, and removal of hazardous waste from burned homes is completed, the EPA will spray the area with a soil tackifier, that acts like a glue to prevent the ash from blowing into the air.

It’s a process they need to complete before they start removing the larger debris and testing the soil, which Calanog said is the second and final phase of their clean up efforts.

Calanog said it takes about 24 hours to get the results from the air samples they are testing. Once they get those results, they will share them with the Hawaii Department of Health. He said it’s then up to the state and county to inform the public about what was found.