Post office in Manoa will remain open

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After U.S. Congressman Ed Case sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, to reconsider the decision to close the post office in Manoa, he announced on Wednesday, that the post office will now remain open.

Case said the United States Postal Service (USPS) reached an agreement with the operator of the Manoa Contract Postal Unit (CPU) which will allow him to continue operations at the Manoa Marketplace.

“This is certainly good news, not just for the 24,000 residents in the community I was privileged to represent for so many years in our State House, but for delivery of government services where people live and work wherever possible,” Case said. “I applaud our local, regional and national USPS for taking a second look, recognizing local realities and making it work.”

According to Case, the USPS had initially called for the closure because the agency had denied the operator’s request to account for increased costs including but not limited to the landlord’s proposal to raise lease rents on the operator.

After that decision was made, the operator came to the conclusion that he could not continue “with a financially viable operation.”

Case said contract postal units are supplier-owned or suppler-leased sites operated by private vendors under contract to the USPS to provide postal products to the public at USPS prices.