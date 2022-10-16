HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the past 48 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported over 150 aftershocks in the Pahala region as of Sunday, Oct. 16.

Earlier on Friday, one Post Office on Big Island had closed down indefinitely due to the volcanoes restless activity.

According to the United States Postal Service Pahala Post Office, they closed their lobby due to results of damage to some of its interior light fixtures caused by the Big Island earthquakes on Friday.

However, the rest of the lobby was not impacted so mail delivery to customers will continue without interruption.

Once postal management has determined that the facility is safe for employees and customers the lobby will reopen.

During the temporary closure, customers in Pahala can visit the Naalehu, Hawaii National Park or Volcano post offices.