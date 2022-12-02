HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it has partnered with leaders from American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands and Guam to develop post-disaster watershed plans.

There were three major storms in the Pacific region during 2018 which prompted the development of the Watershed Plans, according to USACE.

Tropical Cyclone Gita hit American Samoa on Feb. 9, 2018.

Super Typhoon Yutu struck CNMI on Oct. 24, 2018.

Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into Guam on Sept. 10, 2018.

These three storms hitting the region in the same year instigated widespread damage throughout the territories.

According to USACE, “Super Typhoon Yutu struck CNMI in October 2018 resulting in two fatalities and more than 100 injuries. The storm was equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane producing maximum sustained winds of approximately 180 miles per hour and torrential rain, which led to flooding, power outages, significant damage or destruction to critical infrastructure and buildings, along with significant environmental degradation. Super Typhoon Yutu is the strongest recorded typhoon to impact CNMI and the second strongest to strike the U.S. or its territories.”

USACE stated that its intent is to “help to rehabilitate and improve the resiliency of damaged infrastructure and natural resources and reduce risks to human life and property from future natural hazards”.

USACE worked with the local public, federal and territorial agencies and in consultation with subject matter experts and current research reports to devise the plans for recovery.

They were quick to point out that the plans acknowledge the thousands of years of histories of these territories and their intimate knowledge of ocean living and travel and their traditional ways of governance.