Possibly dehydrated hiker airlifted from Koko Crater

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted a hiker who was possibly suffering from dehydration off of the Koko Crater trail on Saturday, April 24.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

EMS says a 58-year-old female was airlifted from the trail in serious condition by fire officials.

Medical personnel evaluated the 58-year-old for possible dehydration, EMS said, but the woman refused transport to a hospital.