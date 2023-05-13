HONOLULU (KHO2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

The call indicated that a possible stabbing took place on Pali Highway near the Downtown area.

According to EMS, the victim sustained stab-like wounds to the upper body and neck.

EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported that person to a local area trauma center.

EMS personnel who responded to the call said that the victim is a 27-year-old male.

KHON2 will update this story as more information becomes available.