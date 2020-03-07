Possible price gauging: eBay bans the sale of face masks and hand sanitizers

This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the US web auctions application Ebay on the screen of a tablet. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Ecommerce giant eBay is banning U.S. sales of face masks and hand sanitizers due to possible price gouging.

USA Today reports skyrocketing prices amid coronavirus fears could violate state laws. California and Washington State are actively on the lookout for gouging. The company ban applies to N95 and N100 masks, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizers.

Health officials say most Americans don’t need masks to guard against COVID-19. And, it’s important enough of them are available for health care providers.