Possible price gauging: eBay bans the sale of face masks and hand sanitizers

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Ecommerce giant eBay is banning U.S. sales of face masks and hand sanitizers due to possible price gouging.
USA Today reports skyrocketing prices amid coronavirus fears could violate state laws. California and Washington State are actively on the lookout for gouging. The company ban applies to N95 and N100 masks, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizers.
Health officials say most Americans don’t need masks to guard against COVID-19. And, it’s important enough of them are available for health care providers.
