HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation is alerting the public about possible overcharges for parking at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, those who parked at HNL airport prior to Jan. 1 and left after the start of the New Year may have been overcharged.

Those who believe they may have been overcharged can call the parking concessionaire ABM at 808-861-1260.