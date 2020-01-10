Possible E. coli contamination in Waiahole water system

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents in Waiahole Valley are being told not to use their tap water because it could be contaminated with E. coli.

We reached out to the State Department of Health and received this statement:

“The Waiahole water system learned on Jan. 9, 2020, that it exceeded the state standard for E. coli bacteria. The system is retesting another sample to confirm the finding.”

The State Department of Health says that the whole valley is being informed, which includes Waiahole Elementary School.

Officials are telling parents to make sure that children bring their own water bottles to school tomorrow.

Water tanks will also be brought in for washing and to refill the water bottles.

As for the school lunches, they will be prepared in another facility.

The Health Department says that the water system is owned by the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

We are still waiting to hear back from the agency to get more information.

We will update this post.