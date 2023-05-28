KALAELOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department provided a report of a possible body found in a sink hole.
The object that may be a body was found by a woman in the area on Saturday, May 27 in the Kalaeloa area.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
According to the report, the object was not immediately identified as a body since it was wrapped in some sort of material that HPD reported to look like a blanket.
At the time of the discovery, the object was not accessible; and HPD reported that they were waiting on the Honolulu Fire Department to recover it.
Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
KHON2.com will provide more details as the story unfolds.