Crews with the Board of Water Supply work on repairing a possible 24-inch water main break in Waikiki.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Board of Water Supply are working to repair a 24-inch water main break in Waikiki.

The area affected by the water main break is on Kuhio Avenue, between Paoakalani Avenue and Ohua Avenue.

Crews are expected to be working overnight to address the issue.

“The excavation process is complicated due to the presence of other utility lines near the water main,” said a spokesperson with the Board of Water Supply.

Some hotels and resorts in the area have said they have been impacted by the water main break.

The Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa said it is experiencing a power outage in its Paokalani Tower following the water main break.

The resort said it is working to restore power to that tower, but guests have been relocated.

“We have secured alternative accommodations and are assisting all affected guests with a seamless transition to their new hotels,” said Jerry Gibson, general manager at the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. “Our top priority is the safety and comfort of our employees and guests.”

According to the resort, food and beverage outlets in its Kealohilani Tower are working as usual.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are eager to restore power to our Paokalani Tower as soon as possible,” said Gibson.

All lanes within the work area will remain closed, so BWS urged motorists in the area to seek alternate routes.

Those who usually drive through that area have also been advised to plan their morning commutes to account for possible delays.

According to BWS, none of their customers’ water is currently being affected by the break; the repairs will be ongoing until further notice.