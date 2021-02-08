Portions of Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area to be closed as improvement project commences

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Park improvements at Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area are scheduled to begin next week.

Improvements include the repaving and expansion of the parking area, walkway replacement and new pathways to the picnic area. City officials say new speed bumps will also be added as well as repairs to the pavilion and comfort stations.

Meanwhile, the public is being asked to avoid construction areas if possible. Constant construction traffic, moving equipment, site work, material and debris removal along with other construction related activities can be expected.

The Wa’ahila Ridge State Recreation Area park will be closed from Feb. 17 to March 2 for tree removal in parking and day use areas.

Entry roads and parking lots will be closed from April 5 to April 28.

Partial closures of parking lot sections will be enforced between Feb. 17 and March 24.

The project, which is estimated to cost around $1,120,627, will be completed by contractor Hawaii Works, Inc. An estimated completion timeline is set for June.