Portions of the state could see heavy rain Friday and Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet and unsettled weather will likely develop across the western end of the state late Thursday night and Friday and may last through Saturday.

A front will approach from the northwest and stall near Kauai, while surface high pressure passing north of the front ushers in building trade winds.

An upper trough will pass over the islands on Friday and could create enough instability to trigger heavy showers.

Expect wetter conditions to favor windward areas of Kauai and Oahu with moderate, mainly windward showers elsewhere.

Heading into next week, expect trades to veer southeasterly again with drier air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 63°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 81° 63°

Wednesday

80° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 63°

Thursday

80° / 64°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 80° 64°

Friday

77° / 64°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 77° 64°

Saturday

75° / 64°
Showers
Showers 50% 75° 64°

Sunday

77° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 77° 65°

Monday

78° / 64°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 78° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°