Portions of the state could see heavy rain Friday and Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wet and unsettled weather will likely develop across the western end of the state late Thursday night and Friday and may last through Saturday.

A front will approach from the northwest and stall near Kauai, while surface high pressure passing north of the front ushers in building trade winds.

An upper trough will pass over the islands on Friday and could create enough instability to trigger heavy showers.

Expect wetter conditions to favor windward areas of Kauai and Oahu with moderate, mainly windward showers elsewhere.

Heading into next week, expect trades to veer southeasterly again with drier air.