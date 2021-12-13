Power outage temporarily closes portions of Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Portions of Pearlridge Center Mauka were temporarily closed on Monday, Dec. 13, due to a power outage that impacted the in-line tenants between those on the first and second levels.

A spokesperson for the mall told KHON2 that power was restored to the entire center by 1 p.m.

During the outage, Macy’s, BeerLab, Genki Sushi and the entire side with Ross Dress for Less and TJ Maxx had power and remained open. Freestanding kiosks were not affected.

Pearlridge Center released the following statement earlier on Monday:

Pearlridge Satellite City Hall will remain closed on Monday due to the power outage. For more information, call 808-768-9100 for drive licensing matters or 808-768-4325 for motor vehicle-related transactions. Stand-by service is available at all other satellite city hall locations.

At this time there is no cause for the outage.